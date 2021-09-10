LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead Friday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 5000 block of Spencer Street, near Reno Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where they later died. police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
