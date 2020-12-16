LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Arlington Street, which is near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, for the shooting on the night of December 16.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.