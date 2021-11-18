LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall Thursday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man was shot near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. That man then ran to Sam's Town, where he told people he had been shot and collapsed, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Always lowlife criminal losers on that intersection, just going to be problems!
