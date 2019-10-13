LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed by gunfire in the southwest valley on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to 7777 South Jones Boulevard, near Robindale Road, in The Resort at Coronado Ranch apartments.
Police said about 3:30 p.m., the deceased victim and another person were shot. There was an altercation between the two before shots were fired.
The man who was shot was taken to UMC in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.
Detectives were not investigating the victim's death as homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.