LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a deadly shooting in the southwest valley on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 5900 block of Balcastro Street, near Tenaya Way and Russell Road.

One person was fatally shot in a domestic situation, police said.

Wednesday morning, another domestic situation in the Las Vegas Valley resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

