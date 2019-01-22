LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives were investigating a deadly shooting in the southeast valley on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Brittlewood Avenue and Lamoille Circle a little after 1 p.m., a Metro police spokesman said.
Police instead found a white male who appeared to have to have at least one gunshot wound. A neighbor in the area attempted to render aid to the victim.
He was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he died.
At the scene, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said they were still investigating what happened, and that they weren't sure if the victim, who had not yet been identified, was dropped off in the area, or if something had happened there.
In a tweet, Metro police said, "A man was seen bleeding in the roadway and was initially believed to be a victim of a hit-and-run."
Lt. Spencer encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
