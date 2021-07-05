LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon.
About 2:43 p.m. on July 5, police were called to the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.
Emergency personnel pronounced a man with a gunshot wound dead on scene. Suspect information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
