LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 5000 block of Spencer Street, near Reno Avenue, around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 10 for a reported shooting.
Officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police later stated the victim was in a parked vehicle with the unidentified suspect. At some point, police said the suspect fired at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.
As of Saturday afternoon, the motive is unknown.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
