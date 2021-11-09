LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide east of the Strip on Tuesday evening.
The deadly shooting was reported about 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near University Center Drive and Twain Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead on scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.