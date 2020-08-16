LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened on 2800 block of Cygnus Street, which is near West Sahara Avenue and South Durango Drive.
A woman called police after her husband was suffering from a mental episode.
The woman's husband fired three shots and the woman got out of the house while on the phone with 911 dispatchers.
Officers arrived and began talking to the man. The man came out of the house with a gun and officers fired several rounds at the suspect, police said.
The suspect died at the scene and officers were not injured.
Officers who fired shots at the suspect have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,
Police will provide additional information within 72 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.