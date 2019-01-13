LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a deadly crash in the northeast valley on Sunday afternoon.
According to police records, the call came in just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 to East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, west of Lamb Boulevard.
Police said at least one person was confirmed deceased.
No other information was immediately available. Roads in the area were expected to be closed through the investigation.
FOX5 has a crew on the way, check back for updates.
