Flamingo and Tenaya fatal
FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the west valley that left one person dead Tuesday evening.

According police, the driver of the vehicle struck a light pole around 8:30 p.m. on November 10 near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Tenaya Way and Sandalwood Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.