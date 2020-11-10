LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the west valley that left one person dead Tuesday evening.
According police, the driver of the vehicle struck a light pole around 8:30 p.m. on November 10 near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Tenaya Way and Sandalwood Drive.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.
