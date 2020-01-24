LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly auto versus pedestrian crash in the central valley Friday night.
Police were called to the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road just after 6 p.m. for a crash that involved a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.
Police have several roads closed in the area, as detectives investigate the scene. Eastbound Flamingo, near Swenson will be impacted throughout the night.
Investigators haven't determined a cause or if impairment was a factor.
This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX5 for more updates.
