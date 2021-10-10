LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide east of the Strip on Sunday night.
Police said about 10 p.m. on Oct. 10, they found a man with a gunshot wound at a bus stop on Paradise Road south of Sahara Avenue. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was inside of a bus when he got into a fight with two other men. The group exited the bus where they fought. One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the victim, then both suspects fled the area.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information was asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.