DESERT INN CRASH

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Desert Inn, west of Boulder Hwy. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

 (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in the southeast valley.

According to police the cash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on East Desert Inn and Boulder Highway. A vehicle struck a motorcycle rider. The rider was taken to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. 

Police have streets in the area closed.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.