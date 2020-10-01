LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in the southeast valley.
According to police the cash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on East Desert Inn and Boulder Highway. A vehicle struck a motorcycle rider. The rider was taken to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition.
Police have streets in the area closed.
Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
