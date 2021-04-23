LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the southeast valley Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive for a reported crash involving two vehicles.
Police said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
