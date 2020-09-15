LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash in West Las Vegas.
According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Fort Apache Road and Lake North Drive, which is near Fort Apache and Sahara.
Two people were taken to University Medical Center. One of the victims suffered is critical injuries.
Police are still investigating what lead up to the crash, and it is unknown if speed of impairment were factors.
