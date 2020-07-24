LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the east valley that injured three people.
According to police, a car with three people inside crashed into unoccupied vehicle near East Viking Road and South Eastern Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.
All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
One of the passengers had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Two others had critical injuries.
Impairment and cause of the accident is unknown.
