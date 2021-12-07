LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash Tuesday involving a patrol vehicle and a sedan in the southwest valley.
Police said the crash occurred about 11:34 a.m. on South Durango Drive at the I-215 Beltway.
According to police, the driver of the sedan and officer were transported University Medical Center with minor injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as police say Durango Drive is shut down in both directions.
This is a developing story.
