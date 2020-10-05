LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a child in the central valley Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 1700 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue, about 3:30 p.m. on October 5, and located a body.
Police are investigating the child's death as an abuse and neglect case.
Police said the investigation is "still very early" and roads are closed at H Street between Weaver Drive and Doolittle Avenue.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
