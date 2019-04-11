LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a carjacking in the central valley early Thursday morning.
According to police, the carjacking occurred on Eldora Avenue and Potosi Street, near South Lindell Road and West Sahara Avenue, about 4:15 a.m.
A man was with a woman he had met online and the man had parked his vehicle at the intersection, police said. The mas was the approached by several adult males and they forced him out of the car.
The man was held at knifepoint and the suspects took the man's wallet and car, according to police. Officers believe the woman may have helped coordinate the robbery.
No injuries were reported and the car has yet to be located.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.