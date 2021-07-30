LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a body that was found inside a towed car on Friday morning.
According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were notified of a dead body by North Las Vegas police around 10 a.m. at a tow yard on the 2500 block of Kiel Way, which is near north Commerce Street and east Carey Avenue. The car was towed from an alley in the 400 block of north 14th Street, police said.
Detectives learned that the vehicle was towed on July 23 at the request of a resident where the car was parked.
The resident requested the tow, and evidence suggested possible foul play, police said.
Police have not released any suspect information or motive.
The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
