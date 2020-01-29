EMERGENCY LIGHT GENERIC

(FILE)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a man's body found in the middle of the road in the east valley on Wednesday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the discovery was called in about 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Stewart Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. 

Lt. Ray Spencer said they were investigating the older man's death as a homicide, however it was more likely the result of a hit-and-run. Police were expected to clarify on scene. 

The intersection is closed for investigation. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.