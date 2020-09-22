LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a barricaded suspect in southwest part of the valley Tuesday evening.
According to police, officers were responding to a call involving a stolen car at a nearby home. As police approached the driver she drove into the home's driveway.
In an effort to prevent the vehicle from leaving, officers surrounded driveway. The woman started ramming police cars, police said.
Officers believe the woman is armed with some sort of weapon.
Police encourage the public to avoid the area as they focus on deescalating the situation.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.