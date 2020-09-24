LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the east valley Thursday afternoon.
According to LVMPD Lt. Larry Hadfield, officers are investigating the barricade in the 6300 block of Elwood Mead Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and east Lake Mead Boulevard.
Hadfield said there are currently no evacuations in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
