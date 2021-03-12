LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Friday near the 4300 block of Paradise Road.
According to police, a male threatened someone with a knife. The person then ran back inside.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
