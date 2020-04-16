LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect is in custody following a barricade situation in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
About 8:27 a.m. officers were called to the 9700 block of Grand Teton Drive related to a reported domestic violence situation. A suspect barricaded themselves inside a vehicle in the area.
The suspect was taken into custody about 11:20 a.m. No other details were provided Thursday morning.
Grand Teton is closed between Grand Canyon and Hualapai. Avoid the area.
