LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are investigating a barricaded suspect believed to have been involved in shooting early today.
According to police, officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant to a suspect involved in a shooting Tuesday morning near Stewart and 6th street.
No one was hurt during the shooting, police said.
The suspect is believed to be in an apartment complex on 1000 block of East Flamingo road.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, as road closures are in place.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.