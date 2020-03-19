LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- UPDATE : Officers have taken the barricaded suspect into custody.
Las Vegas police are investigating a barricaded subject in the West valley.
Officers got the call around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of Decatur and Alta, after receiving reports of family disturbance.
When police arrived they located a victim outside the house.
The suspect was still inside the residence when police arrived and refusing to come out.
SWAT units have responded and police are working to make contact with suspect.
Officers have taken the barricaded suspect into custody.
