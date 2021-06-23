LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a barricade situation Wednesday morning near Sahara and Lamb.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Bolles Harbor Street.
Officers responded to the residence regarding a domestic incident. Upon arriving, officers were advised a male was inside armed with a firearm, police said.
Police updated just before 11:30 a.m. that the situation had ended with the suspect taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.