LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Summerlin on Saturday.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation was taking place at 1350 N. Town Center Drive, at the Falling Water Apartments near the Summerlin Parkway.
Spencer said about 11 a.m. on Feb. 27, police were asked by an out-of-state caller to do a welfare check on their parents, who they hadn't heard from in a week.
When officers arrived, Spencer said they noticed an odor coming from the apartment. They got the key from the building manager and inside found the couple dead.
Spencer said the woman, in her mid-50s, apparently died from a gunshot wound to the head "a significant amount of time" prior to the man's apparent suicide. He said it appeared the man had been in the apartment at least a few days after her death and before the self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police were told the couple was experiencing medical and financial problems, but he did not elaborate on those details.
Spencer said the home had no prior domestic violence calls.
The names of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
