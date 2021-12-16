LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to an alleged shooting in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon.
According police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Smoke Ranch and Torrey Pines Drive around 12:32 p.m..
Police said a victim hasn't been located and officers are still investigating.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
