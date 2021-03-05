LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that it is investigating after a woman was found deceased inside an a downtown apartment on Feb. 24.
According to police, at approximately 10:21 a.m., LVMPD received a report of a deceased woman located inside of an apartment in the 300 block of W. Baltimore Avenue.
Officers observed signs of trauma on the victim and homicide detectives responded.
Police note that the identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
