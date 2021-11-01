LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen boy was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in the west valley.
According to LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield, the incident occurred near West Tropicana and South Tee Pee Lane at about 1:12 p.m.
Police say that the teen was taken to UMC Pediatrics.
The driver remained on scene and the crash is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
