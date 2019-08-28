LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives were investigating after a body was found in Chinatown on Wednesday night.
The body was found on Aug. 28 on the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, police said in a text.
The officer on duty said more information could be available on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.