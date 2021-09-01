LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex on Wednesday near Jones and Lake Mead.
According to police, the shooting took place at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard.
Arriving officers located two gunshot wound victims who have been transported to UMC Trauma. One individual is in critical condition, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
