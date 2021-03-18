LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they have increased patrols in Chinatown due to concern over copycat killers following a shooting that left six Asian women dead in Atlanta, Georgia.
“It can be a little scary because most of the people that work here and the businesses here are Asian influenced,” said Shannen Swain, a make-up tattoo artist at Skin Design Tattoos.
People who work in Chinatown say they noticed an officer patrolling the area on Thursday morning.
“I did see him here early this morning around 9 o’clock or 9:30. He just seemed like he was walking around and checking everything,” said Swain.
Sonny Vinuya, President of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, said Asian business owners are now starting to protect themselves in ways they didn’t feel was necessary before.
“They are afraid of copycats, they’re afraid that it might happen here. I’ve talked to some of our owners and businesses. They are starting to arm themselves just to be on the safer side,” said Vinuya.
He says hate crimes against older Asian-Americans is a top concern.
“They are concerned for their loved ones who are in that age category because they are helpless,” said Vinuya.
Metro said it has not received any reports of hate crimes against Asian-Americans in Las Vegas, and the increased patrols are designed to keep it that way.
