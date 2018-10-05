LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Police identified a suspect who stole a car after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Rancho Drive at U.S. 95 Thursday afternoon.
The incident began when the driver, identified as 24-year-old Khiare Terrell Taylor, stole a vehicle from a car care business at 842 North Nellis Boulevard around 1:40 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Taylor grabbed the car keys from a clipboard at the business and drove off.
Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle using a tracking service and determined the driver crashed into at least two other cars along the way. When officers spotted the car around 2:25 p.m., Taylor sped off and crashed into a third vehicle, eventually rolling over in the southbound lanes of Rancho Drive at the U.S. 95, police said.
A person in the third vehicle hit by the stolen car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police took Taylor into custody without incident.
Clark County Detention Center records show Taylor was arrested for several charges including driving under the influence; possessing, receiving and transporting a stolen vehicle; reckless driving; disobeying a peace officer, and endangering a person or property.
