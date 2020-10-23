UPDATE: Las Vegas police have identified the suspect who died in custody after an alleged battery-related incident at a car dealership on Oct. 19.
In a media briefing on Friday, police said suspect Gerrod Belin, 33, was striking employees at a car dealership in the west valley. Arriving officers found Belin being held to the ground upon arrival.
Belin was handcuffed and found unresponsive with dilated eyes, police said. He was placed in a recovery position and medical personnel were called to the scene.
According to police, Sgt. Matt Vorce arrived on scene and administered Belin a dose of Narcan, a drug known to help treat narcotics overdose. Belin was pronounced dead after medical responders arrived.
Belin's cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next-of-kin.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 19): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died in custody after a battery incident on Monday afternoon.
About 1:39 p.m. on October 19, police responded to the call on the 5500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard, at a car dealership. Police initially said when they responded, they contacted the man who "appeared to be in a medical crisis."
Capt. Sasha Larkin with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an employee of the dealership called police, saying an unknown man went into the dealership and was rambling incoherently.
The caller told police the man was "striking numerous employees." A couple of the employees and citizens grabbed the man and "took him to the ground," Larkin said.
As police arrived, they saw the man held to the ground. Officers went to him and placed him on his side in handcuffs, in a "recovery position," as Larkin called it, and checked his breathing. She said the man's breathing was labored and inconsistent.
Medical was called and pronounced the man dead on scene.
One other person involved was taken to the hospital for medical attention, but Larkin said the others were "okay."
The man had not been identified by 5 p.m. on Monday, and was only described as a black man in his early 30s.
