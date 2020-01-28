LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man Las Vegas police say beat and robbed a woman in a downtown Las Vegas elevator has been identified.
James Moore, 43, allegedly beat an elderly woman in the Fremont Street elevator before stealing her purse on Jan. 15.
Police said Moore is 5'11" to 6'2" tall and was last seen in all black. He's believed to be homeless, police said, and hasn't yet been arrested.
A surveillance video showed Moore throwing the victim to the floor and punching her before walking away from the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Downtown Investigations by phone at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
13/90 club member,looser Kenyan trash !low iq uneducated freeloader !
Give me 5 minutes with this POS.
