LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have identified a suspect who attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon.

Antwon Perkins, 35, was identified as the suspect and police said they were working to take him into custody.

Las Vegas police said the girl was kidnapped on her way to Cadwallader Middle School when she walked past a convenience store near Farm and Cimarron roads. After she passed the store, Perkins drove past in his black dually pickup truck and her forced the girl inside the vehicle.

Perkins drove to a different location where Las Vegas police said he sexually assaulted the girl. Perkins eventually dropped off the girl near the area where she had been abducted.

The girl ran to the school and immediately reported the incident to school officials and police at around 11:20 a.m.

Las Vegas police located Perkins's vehicle at his place of employment later in the day.

Anyone with any information was urged to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.