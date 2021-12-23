LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Monday at a Chinatown restaurant and are asking the public's assistance in locating him.
Police have identified the suspect in the Dec. 20 shooting at a restaurant in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road as 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson.
According to police, Gaston-Anderson is known to frequent tourist corridor areas.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts of Gaston-Anderson, is urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol at 702-828-2639, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
I would like to solve the puzzle Pat. 13%
Disgusting animal thug!
