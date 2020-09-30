UPDATE: Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in the Sunday night incident and shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
David Preston has been arrested in relation to the case. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police did not disclose how Preston is related to the case or how he was identified and arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 28): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect is being held in a California jail after a man was shot on the Strip late Sunday night during a fight, according to Las Vegas police.
Police identified 19-year-old Christian Miller as the suspect.
The victim, now in critical condition, was in a fight with five to 10 other men on the Strip sidewalk north of Flamingo Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.
About 11:02 p.m., a man pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, hitting the victim in the upper torso.
Lt. Gordon said after the shooting, the group of men ran north, then east.
On Monday morning, Las Vegas police confirmed that a suspect was stopped by California Highway Patrol and taken into custody while traveling toward California. He is being held in a California jail pending extradition to Nevada.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but Lt. Gordon said he was stable. The investigation is ongoing.
It is the plight of the democrat run cities and states. Chaos.
It's not related to party, while most of the dangerous cities have democratic majorities, so do 90% of the 100 safest cities. https://www.safewise.com/safest-cities-america/
Time to round 'em up! Get rid of BLM/ANTIFA people here. Come on Sisolak! Do YOUR job as Governor! Oh, that's right, you don't move unless Pelosi tells you, is that it?
Time round up BLM/ANTIFA that are STILL are in Vegas where they do NOT belong and definitely NOT welcome here. These shootings will keep people from coming to Vegas and I wouldn't blame them. Sisolak time to caca or get off the pot! Do something! Oh, and STOP the Mask Mandate. Enough is enough!
If you've convinced yourself that 'BLM/ANTIFA' is responsible for the violence on the strip, you're deluding yourself.
Unbelievable! Shootings weekly on the Las Vegas Strip. Our livelihood is under attack. Shootings on the street, in car washes, at street corners; it’s no longer safe in the city I love. What are our legislators doing to address these issue ?
Unfortunately they can't call for gun control because that is political suicide in our state.
I do not call for Gun Control because it’s obvious criminals and gangsters would not comply with those laws. I however do believe if someone uses a gun for a criminal act there should be a very stiff penalty with no chance for parole. Gun control is not working in Chicago, Baltimore or NY city, lawful gun ownership has nothing to do with the current outbreak of criminals on the street.
I'll agree with you that getting guns out of the hands of criminals is good thing.
