LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified the officers who were involved in a police shooting in Summerlin on May 31.
Detectives Zachary Ivins, 42, Michael O'Halloran, 39, and Marlon Magsaysay, 26, have been placed on administrative leave, according to Metro Police. Detective Ivins has been with LVMPD since February of 2004; Detective O'Halloran has been with Metro Police since November 2006 and Detective Magsaysay has been employed with the department since February 2014.
All three were assigned to the Investigative Services Division, Major Violator/Narcostic Bureau within the department, LVMPD said.
The officer-involved shooting happened near Covington Cross and Town Center drives just after midnight, police said. Detectives were investigating a series of robberies in the area.
The officers found two suspects, a man and a woman, at a 7-Eleven parking lot on the 1200 block of Town Center. Police said the male suspect was armed and pointed a gun at police from inside a vehicle.
That was when police opened fire and struck the male suspect multiple times, according to police. The man and woman were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The male suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman was later released from the hospital.
None of the detectives involved in the shooting were injured.
