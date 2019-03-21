LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified four officers involved in a shooting north of downtown Tuesday.
At a news conference Thursday, police identified four officers involved in the shooting incident at 532 N. 9th St. They were Sgt. Jason Harries, 33, a 12-year veteran of the force; Sgt. Ken Nogle, 34, a 15-year Metro veteran; and officers Zachary Solomon, 28, and Gregory Ludwig, 27, both one-year veterans of the force.
Three of the officers involved were wearing body cameras, Metro said. The fourth, Nogle, works as a plainclothes officer and was not required to wear a camera.
Police responded about 2:43 p.m. Tuesday to a family disturbance call in the 500 block of North 9th Street. The caller said her brother, later identified as Steve Garcia, 37, was spinning the barrel of a .22 revolver, threatening her and their father. She told dispatch Garcia was high on drugs and the gun was loaded.
When police arrived, Garcia exited the house with a gun in his hand, Metro said. Garcia refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon, instead pointing it at officers. At that point, the officers fired their weapons at Garcia. Harries and Ludwig each fired six rounds, Nogle fired four rounds, and Solomon fired two rounds.
Garcia did not fire his weapon, Metro said. It was not known which officer fired the shot that hit Garcia.
Officers approached to offer medical aid and take Garcia into custody, according to police. Medical personnel transported him to UMC, where he succumbed to his injuries at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon investigation, Garcia's weapon was found with no rounds in the chamber, Metro said. It was never loaded.
Garcia had a criminal history, including four felony convictions for attempted possession of a controlled substance, disobeying a peace officer while driving under the influence, domestic battery and evading police.
If Garcia had lived, he would have been charged with five counts of assault with deadly weapon on a protected person, two counts of domestic violence and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
