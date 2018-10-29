LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro police identified the two officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in the southwest valley Saturday morning.

Police said sergeant Buford Kenton, 36, and officer Cameran Gunn, 29, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation of the shooting. Kenton has been employed with the department since Sept. 2005 and Gunn since June 2017.

According to Capt. Nichole Splinter with Metro, a concerned citizen contacted police about a suspicious person walking around the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue, near West Robindale and South Lindell roads, at around 12:22 a.m.

The man was walking around with what appeared to be a long stick or a Slim-Jim, police said.

The officers asked the man to lower his weapon, but he refused. He then advanced towards the officers and they opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.