LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer involved in a Wednesday shooting on South Maryland Parkway.
Officer Phong Nguyen, 25, has been with Metro since October 2016, according to a news release. He is assigned to the South Central Area Command Community Policing Division.
Nguyen has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending review of the incident.
The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Steinberg Diagnostic Imagery Center at 2950 Maryland Parkway, near Vegas Valley Drive, according to police.
The driver and the passenger of the pickup got out, leaving their doors open, Splinter said. At that point, the inmate broke free from the officer and jumped in the truck to escape, backing out onto Maryland Parkway.
The Metro officer feared for citizens as this was a known violent felon, who set to be sentenced today for "a list of violent crimes," Splinter said. The officer fired three rounds, hitting the truck twice and the suspect once, in the shoulder.
The suspect continued northbound on Maryland Parkway, crashing into several vehicles, Splinter said. He began ramming cars at intersection of Maryland and Vegas Valley Drive. No injuries were reported from those collisions.
The officer was in pursuit as they got to downtown Las Vegas, where the suspect ran out of gas, Splinter said. He was taken into custody near Main Street and Carson Avenue.
More information was expected later Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.