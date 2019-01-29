LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have identified the officer involved in a shooting in the south valley Sunday afternoon.
The officer was Sgt. Jeffery Blum, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Blum is 39 and has been with Metro since September 2005. He is assigned to Enterprise Area Command, Community Policing Division, and has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under review.
According to police, the shooting was reported on the 3500 block of Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road, at around noon.
Police said a man tried to get into a home by breaking a window. The homeowner scared him off and he ran away, jumping a back wall into the 3500 block of Maule Avenue.
The man then got into a home there through a back door, "exchanged words" with a homeowner then took off, jumping a side wall. She she saw him standing on the wall between homes, approached him to find out why he was there and they exchanged words. Then, Blum found them, according to police.
The man then jumped off the wall onto the elderly victim, grabbed something and was about to strike her, police said. That’s when Blum fired rounds at him.
The man wasn’t hit, jumped the back wall again and fled. With the help of a K-9 officer, police caught him and took him into custody close to there.
The suspect suffered minor injuries from the K-9 officer, police said. He and the victim, who was in her 70s, were treated for injuries at the scene and were not hospitalized.
This was the second officer-involved shooting for Metro Police in 2019.
