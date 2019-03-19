LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified the officer that shot a robbery suspect on Saturday.
Officer Darko Milanovic, 31, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting. Milanovic has been employed by LVMPD since July 2016.
Officers responded to the 8000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Parkway, at approximately 9:37 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch had received a call about a robbery in the area. Officers were told the suspect took a register from an AutoZone store and fled on foot.
LVMPD Capt. Nicole Splinter said the register was later found discarded in the street.
At about 10:19 p.m. Saturday, officers had located the suspect near Fountain Heights Lane and Robindale Road.
According to Las Vegas police, officers gave verbal commands for the suspect, who appeared to have a gun holstered on his hip. The suspect had initially complied with officers and got on his knees, but then reached for his firearm.
One officer fired one shot and hit the suspect, police said. The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
