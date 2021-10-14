UPDATE (Oct. 14): Las Vegas police have identified the officer and suspect in a shooting earlier this week in the east valley that led to the suspect's death.
According to LVMPD, Officer Ramon Hiestand is 35 years old and has been employed with the department since 2014. Officer Hiestand is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident, according to police.
In a press conference on Thursday, Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh identified the suspect as Mario Lawrence Martinez, 43. If Martinez had survived the shooting, he would have been charged with kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, home invasion and shooting into an occupied structure, Walsh said.
Police initially received a domestic violence call at 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the 5600 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. A resident advised officers that Martinez had forcibly entered and threatened him and his girlfriend with a handgun. The resident told police that Martinez attempted to drive away in the victim's car, but could not because it had a dead battery. Martinez then fled on foot with the victim away from the apartment complex, Walsh said.
Officers then encountered Martinez and the victim at Sloan Lane and E. Charleston Boulevard. Martinez did not comply with officers commands and began walking away with the victim at gunpoint. He then attempted to steal three vehicles and, walked into a grocery store with the victim, holding his gun in the air, and exited the grocery store through the back alley, Walsh said.
Police said Martinez then attempted to steal a box truck in the alley behind the grocery store, but was unsuccessful. He then encountered officers while walking westbound toward Sloan Lane, at which point, the victim took the opportunity to break away from Martinez, Walsh said.
When the victim began to break away from Martinez, Officer Hiestand fired at Martinez, who was struck, fell to the ground and continued shooting at police. Hiestand returned fire, and then Martinez stopped shooting, Walsh said.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release his cause and manner of death.
This was the LVMPD eighth police shooting in 2021 and fifth fatal police shooting.
FOX5's original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say pointed a firearm at officers after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Tuesday in the east valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Carl Hank, officers responded to the 5600 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard, near Christy Lane, in response to a kidnapping and shooting at 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Upon arrival, police said they determined the man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her apartment and fled the area with a firearm.
Hank said police tracked the suspect and the victim and found them walking in the area of Sloan Lane and Charleston Boulevard. As soon as the suspect saw officers, police say he put the gun to the woman's head and started walking away.
Officers attempted to deescalate the situation and get the suspect to release the victim. The man ultimately pointed his firearm at officers, who fired and struck the suspect, Hank said.
Officers rescued the victim and responded to the suspect and rendered aid. However, the suspect died on scene, according to Hank.
This was LVMPD's eighth police shooting in 2021.
